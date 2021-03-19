Convicted sex offender accused of stalking, voyeurism in Colorado

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A convicted sex offender is awaiting extradition to Colorado from Wisconsin for numerous charges, including stalking, sexual exploitation of a child, and invasion of privacy charges.

An investigation into a social media hack at the Colorado Mountain Club led police to the suspect.

Investigators found hundreds of images of child pornography along with more than 13,000 videos of females being recorded at various locations without their knowledge on 39-year-old Chun Min Chiang’s computers, cell phone and other digital storage devices.

Chiang was located in Waukesha, Wis. and arrested on a warrant related to a six-month investigation that identified almost a dozen alleged victims.

Anyone with additional information about Chiang or the investigation is asked to contact the Golden Police tip line at 303-384-8034.