(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A four-time convicted felon was arrested in Pueblo on Friday, April 7 after pointing a loaded AR style pistol at detectives.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), detectives responded to the area of Plaza Verde Park around 11:40 p.m. on Friday and saw a group of people gathering near the intersection of Ash Street and Glendale Avenue on at least three motorcycles and in several cars.

PPD said while they were watching the group, detectives noticed several of the people were armed, and they were waving guns around, occasionally pointing the guns in the directions of neighboring homes. The group then set up lighting equipment and appeared to be recording themselves.

PPD said detectives requested help from uniformed patrol officers, and together they made a plan to contact the group. However, when officers approached the group, the people scattered and ran from officers.

PPD said several of them were captured and taken into custody, and one suspect aimed an assault rifle at detectives during the incident.

The man who pointed the gun at detectives was identified as a four-time convicted felon, Juan Cerqueira. The AR style rifle he pointed at detectives was recovered with a full magazine, and had a round in the chamber, PPD said.

Cerqueira was arrested and booked into jail on two counts of Attempted First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

During the incident, a juvenile was also taken into custody as he was also in possession of a firearm. He was booked in Pueblo Youth Center on the charge of a juvenile in Possession of a Firearm.

A total of five guns were recovered as a result of the investigation.