(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A home renovation contractor has been arrested after repeatedly stealing merchandise from Home Depot and then selling the items to his contracting customers at full or inflated prices.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), in late May of 2023, Home Depot Organized Retail Crime Investigators were made aware that Shane Railey, of Railey Custom Renovations, was stopped while trying to steal $780 worth of cabinets.

CSPD said even though Railey was issued a no-trespass notice to all Home Depot locations, he continued to return to Home Depot and commit thefts. In response, Home Depot Investigators partnered with CSPD’s Metro Retail Pawn and Metal Theft Unit (RPM) to identify thefts Railey committed, dating back to at least October 2022.

Investigators determined that Railey would steal job materials for various contracting and remodeling jobs, and would charge customers the value of the materials. On at least one occasion, Railey informed his customer that the cost of materials would be higher and charged them a higher price for the project.

The total value of merchandise stolen from Home Depot was determined to be over $31,000. An arrest warrant was issued for Railey on charges of Theft and Money Laundering.

On Aug. 3, detectives took Railey into custody without incident.

“Organized retail crime is a growing problem for retailers, and The Home Depot is fighting it on all fronts,” said Scott Glenn, VP of Asset Protection at The Home Depot. “We’re proud to partner with the Metro Retail Pawn and Metal Theft Unit with the Colorado Springs Police Department to work together to stop dangerous criminals from stealing from our stores.”