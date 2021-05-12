Competency of Lafayette assisted living shooting suspect questioned

A 95-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a maintenance worker at a Coloradoassisted living facility, says the victims and other employees were stealing from him.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A judge has paused court proceedings against a 95-year-old Colorado man charged with killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living center so he can undergo an evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

The Daily Camera reports attorneys filed a motion on April 26 to have Okey Payne’s competency evaluated and a judge ordered a mental health stay on the case in the meantime.

If Payne is found incompetent, proceedings would continue to be delayed until he can be restored to competency or the judge rules that he is unlikely to ever be able to stand trial.