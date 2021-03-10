Colorado stats show increase in violent and property crimes in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The pandemic year was an especially crime-ridden year for Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released its 2020 crime statistics Tuesday, showing crime increased last year in nearly every major category, but especially in violent and property crimes.

Motor vehicle theft was the most dramatic increase. There were just over 22,000 vehicle thefts in 2019. There were nearly 31,000 in 2020. That’s a 39% increase year-over-year.

Violent crime categories also surged in 2020, increasing by 6.5%.

Colorado had a 29% jump in murder and non-negligent mansluaghter last year. There were 2,400 more aggravated assaults last year, for a 17% increase from 2019.

The lone category that saw improvement was sex crimes. In 2020, non-consensual sex offenses dropped by 17%.