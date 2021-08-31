Colorado State Patrol seeking driver that fled from injury crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.– Colorado State Patrol is looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled from the scene on foot after a serious injury crash. Troopers responded to a report from Highway 85 near Lakeside Drive around 3:17 PM on Monday, Aug. 30.

A 2010 Chevy SUV was northbound on Highway 85 going at a high rate of speed when it braked and swerved into the southbound lanes to avoid a school bus that was making a left turn onto Lakeside Drive.

The vehicle then collided with a Toyota sedan that was heading southbound. The driver of the Toyota was a 53-year-old male from Peyton, Colo. and was transported from the scene having maintained serious injuries.

The male driver of the Chevy fled the scene on foot and has not yet been located. He is believed to be a white or Hispanic male, bald, with possible face and/or neck tattoos. He was last seen wearing a black shirt but is believed to have removed it to wear a white undershirt after fleeing the scene and stealing a bicycle from a nearby middle school.

A 26-year-old female passenger in the Chevy sustained minor injuries. No other parties or vehicles were involved.

Anyone with any information related to the crash or driver is encouraged to contact the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501, reference case #1C212789.