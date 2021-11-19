Colorado State Patrol investigating traffic accident on Hwy 285

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Thursday, Nov. 18, around 2:55 p.m. the Colorado State Patrol was made aware of a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 285 near milepost 208 (Kenosha Pass area) at a high rate of speed.



At 3:01 p.m., a trooper observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 285 at a high rate of speed and making passes in a school zone near milepost 219.

The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high speed away from the trooper.



At 3:06 p.m., Park County Sheriff’s Deputies reported that the vehicle, a grey 2009 Saab passenger car, had crashed into a southbound vehicle on Highway 285 near milepost 225. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Denver on Nov. 14.



The on‐scene investigation showed that the Saab was northbound on Highway 285 at a high rate of speed when it lost control and traveled into the oncoming lane while rotating counter‐clockwise. The Saab collided with a southbound 2000 Ford pickup truck in the southbound lane.

The driver and passenger in the Saab were pronounced dead on scene by the Park County Coroner’s Office and their identities are pending investigation.



Both occupants of the Ford pickup were transported to a hospital in Denver with non‐life threatening injuries. Their identities are being withheld pending investigation.



Both lanes of Highway 285 were closed for approximately 5 hours and 15 minutes while the scene was investigated.



For further information, contact Master Trooper David Conway at 719‐544‐2424.