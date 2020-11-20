Colorado Springs woman convicted in 2011 dragging death asks for early release, is denied

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Detra Farries, who was convicted in the 2011 dragging death of a Colorado Springs tow truck driver, has once again been denied early release from prison, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Farries, 42, was convicted in 2012 of reckless manslaughter and six other counts for the death of Allen Lew Rose. Rose was dragged over a mile after he became ensnared by a tow cable left dangling from Farries’ vehicle.

According to prosecutors, Farries recently applied for placement in Araphaoe County’s community corrections. Thursday, the board announced her request had been denied.

She remains in prison at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility.

This is at least the third time Farries has applied for early release. She was denied by community corrections boards in both Denver and Arapahoe counties in August 2018, according to previous reports.

A corrections board initially approved her request for early release in October 2019, but later revoked that decision after opposition from the victim’s widow.

Farries’ next parole hearing is set for March. Her mandatory release date is set for November 2028.