Colorado Springs woman charged with murder after shooting husband

One person was killed and another was injured in a domestic disturbance in western Colorado Springs Wednesday morning. / Craig Denton Jr. – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday morning March 18 a man was killed and a woman was injured in a domestic disturbance in western Colorado Springs, according to police.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy of the deceased man that was found inside a home in the 6900 block of Winter Hawk Circle.

He is identified as 62-year-old James Gregory Anderson of Colorado Springs.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that Anderson’s wife, 54-year-old Amee Anderson, shot him several times. She was arrested for the charge of Murder in the first degree and booked into the El Paso County Jail where she remains in custody.

Anderson’s death is the 13th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020. The Colorado Springs Police Department investigated three homicides at the time last year.