Colorado Springs woman charged with attempted first-degree murder after stabbing

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, March 26th officers responded to a home in the 200 block of South 8th St. to a reported domestic disturbance.

Officers learned a physical fight between a man and woman had occurred, which resulted in the man sustaining several serious, but not life-threatening stab wounds. He was treated at hospital.

29-year-old Ashley Cunningham was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.

Colorado Springs Police have not released any more information about the case.

