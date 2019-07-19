Colorado Springs woman charged after she was caught throwing poisonous meat into neighbor’s backyard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman pled guilty to charges of animal cruelty after home surveillance video captured her throwing a piece of meat, which later tested positive for poison, into her neighbor’s backyard.

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Animal Law Enforcement officers received a call from the pet owner in early April. He claimed his neighbor had attempted to poison his dog, Wrigley.

The pet owner’s home cameras caught Margaret Werker throwing a piece of meat over the fence, in an area Wrigley was sniffing around in.

On May 4, with assistance from the Colorado Springs Police Department, Werker was arrested and charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. On July 9, she pled guilty to the charge on a deferred sentence.

Werker is also required to donate $250 to HSPPR.

From what FOX21 understands, the dog, Wrigley, is doing just fine and didn’t consume the meat.

Animal Law Enforcement said poisoning cases are often hard to investigate, but since the homeowner had video, it helped them track down Werker.

Last year, HSPPR’s animal law enforcement team investigated 4,264 cruelty cases and responded to more than 44,000 calls for service.