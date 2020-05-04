Colorado Springs teen previously accused of killing cat now arrested for murder

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman was found dead in her home in Banning Lewis Ranch and now two teens are facing murder charges. One of the teens has had run-ins with the law before.

Officers were called on Tuesday morning to Fallgold Court to do a welfare check on a woman. Police say they found the woman dead inside and based on the preliminary investigation by the officers, detectives were called.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office confirms the woman is 44-year-old Bridget Kenner of Colorado Springs.

Detectives identified the suspects in this investigation as 19-year-old Cohen Heath, also known as Vinn Heath, and a 16-year-old juvenile. According to court documents, Heath is also charged with tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence.

Both suspects are from Colorado Springs. Heath and the juvenile were both charged with first-degree murder. Heath was booked into the El Paso County Jail and the juvenile was booked into the Spring Creek Youth Services Center.

In August 2019, Heath was accused of killing and mutilating his mother’s cat. FOX21 News obtained the arrest affidavit, which can be viewed via the link below. A warning: the document contains some disturbing details.

Cohen-Heath-AffidavitDownload

Kenner’s death is the 18th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020. The Colorado Springs Police Department investigated five homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.