COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police have named a suspect after the March 22 shooting death of Tryvone Brooks. It happened in the 1400 block of Columbia Street.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they discovered the body of an adult man.

Three days later, CSPD says it arrested 19-year-old Raquel Chamberlain of Colorado Springs on charges of first degree murder. Chamberlain was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

The shooting death of Mr. Brooks was ruled a homicide. His death is the 14th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. The CSPD investigated 5 homicides this time last year.

Police say this is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if they wish to remain anonymous, they may call the crime stoppers Tip line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.