Colorado Springs shooting victim identified, husband arrested for manslaughter

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Springs Police respond to a shooting on La Salle Street on Thursday, March 19.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner Office completed the autopsy of a deceased woman that was found inside a home in the 1900 Block of La Salle Street.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Annie Acevedo-Hernandez of Colorado Springs.

On Thursday, Colorado Springs Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Airlan Arms Apartment complex.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that her husband, 20-year-old Victor Esquivel, was handling a rifle inside the home when it discharged once causing the fatal injury to Acevedo-Hernandez. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Esquivel. He was arrested for the charge of Manslaughter and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Ms. Acevedo-Hernandez’s death is the 14th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020.  The Colorado Springs Police Department investigated three homicides at this time last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local