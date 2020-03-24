Colorado Springs shooting victim identified, husband arrested for manslaughter

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner Office completed the autopsy of a deceased woman that was found inside a home in the 1900 Block of La Salle Street.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Annie Acevedo-Hernandez of Colorado Springs.

On Thursday, Colorado Springs Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Airlan Arms Apartment complex.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that her husband, 20-year-old Victor Esquivel, was handling a rifle inside the home when it discharged once causing the fatal injury to Acevedo-Hernandez. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Esquivel. He was arrested for the charge of Manslaughter and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Ms. Acevedo-Hernandez’s death is the 14th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020. The Colorado Springs Police Department investigated three homicides at this time last year.