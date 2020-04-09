Colorado Springs police warn of kidnapping hoax

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are warning of a hoax in which suspects use personal information to convince victims they’ve kidnapped their children and want money for their safe return.

Police said the hoax happened twice on Wednesday. In both cases, the suspects told the victims they had the victims’ children, and wanted money in exchange for them.

Police said in both cases, the scammer had the victims’ personal information, including vehicle information, family names, and recordings of the childrens’ voices.

Police said the victims lived in different parts of the city. The first call came around 11 a.m., and the second came around 12:45 p.m.

Police said the suspects’ phone number showed up as a “possible scam” for one victim and “unknown” for the other.