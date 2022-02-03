Colorado Springs police search for suspects after slew of robberies during Wednesday’s winter weather

COLORADO SPRINGS — While many Colorado Springs residents stayed indoors during Wednesday’s winter weather event, several others chose to rob businesses across the city.

Wednesday alone saw six robberies across the city.

The first two robberies happened along the 5000 block of North Academy Boulevard. The first one was reported around 10:30 a.m. when Falcon division officers responded to a business on the 5600 block of North Academy. The suspect fled the area with an unknown amount of cash. Officers have not made an arrest in that case.

The next robbery happened just over an hour later at 11:41 a.m. when Andrew Stroessner, 26, entered a business and fled before officers arrived. Officers checked the area and found Stroessner nearby. He was taken into custody and booked in the El Paso County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Several hours later, around 4:30 p.m., a man robbed a business in the 400 block of S. Cascade Ave. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Then, around 5:20 p.m., a man entered entered a business on the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, showed staff a gun and demanded money. Staff members pretended to comply, but actually activated several alarms. The suspect managed to get away before officers arrived.

As Gold Hill division officers dealt with that robbery, Sand Creek division officers were called to the 4000 block of E Platte Avenue where a woman entered a business, brandished a gun, and demanded money. She was able to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash. She has not been located.

Then, just twenty minutes before midnight, Falcon division officers were called to the 300 block of Mount View Lane for another robbery. By the time they arrived, the suspects had escaped. However, officers learned two suspects entered the business, threatened an employee, and fled with an unknown amount of merchandise.

At this time, only one suspect out of the six robberies has been apprehended.