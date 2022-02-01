Colorado Springs Police search for suspect in overnight shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police responded to an overnight shooting at the Arbor Point Apartments on Hancock Expressway on Tuesday.

CSPD says the call came in at 3:13 a.m. and, once officers arrived on scene, they confirmed a shooting had occurred. At least one person was shot and taken to the hospital. That person’s status is not known at this point.

Police say another person was injured, though they haven’t confirmed whether that injury was also inflicted during the shooting.

CSPD officers are actively searching for the suspect and working to investigate the circumstances surrounding the early morning shooting.

This article willbe updated.