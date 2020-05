COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are looking for the person(s) responsible for some graffiti popping up around town.

Officers say over the last month they’ve seen “SWYM” tagged throughout town.

The City’s Graffiti Removal Team has cleaned up 165+ tags which totals about $10,000 in damage and clean up fees, according to CSPD.

If you have any information, were a witness to any of these tags, or can identify the suspect, please call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000.