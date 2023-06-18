(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating reports of shots being fired in Downtown Colorado Springs.

On June 18, officers responded to a call just after 2:30 a.m., reporting a suspect shooting a gun into the air near Kiowa Street and Tejon Street. Witnesses said it happened after an argument with a group of people. The suspect then drove away in a dark-colored sedan.

CSPD says no injuries were reported and officers are currently following leads. If anyone has information call police at (719) 444-7000.

