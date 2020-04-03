Colorado Springs Police make arrest in a string of robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police say between October 9, 2019, and March 13, 2020, two suspects robbed 10 various stores within the City of Colorado Springs.

Based on investigative efforts, detectives identified one of the suspects in this robbery pattern as 39-year-old Randall Pearl of Colorado Springs.

In each of the robberies, Pearl threatened the victims with a handgun, according to police. Pearl was taken into custody on March 18 by the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit and Robbery Unit Detectives. Pearl was booked into the El Paso County Jail for multiple counts of aggravated robbery.

Dates, locations and times of the robberies:

10/09/19 – Cheyenne Trail Liquors, 1703 South 8th Street, 8:00 PM

10/09/19 – Mountain Shadows Liquor, 6840 Centennial Boulevard, 9:27 PM

10/13/19 – Scales N’ Tails, 6902 N Academy Boulevard, 7:32 PM

10/18/19 – Great Clips, 1817 N Union Boulevard, 6:00 PM

10/18/19 – Great Clips, 8838 N Union Boulevard, 7:25 PM

12/04/19 – 2000 Wok II, 115 E Fillmore Street, 9:00 PM

12/11/19 – Pedal Action, 1519 N Union Boulevard, 5:28 PM

12/28/19 – Smoker Friendly, 1437 N Circle Drive, 8:55 PM

03/11/20 – Batteries Plus, 3320 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 2:15 PM

03/13/20 – Cricket Wireless, 1758 Dublin Boulevard, 3:20 PM

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.