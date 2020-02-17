Colorado Springs Police make arrest after body discovered last month

COLORADO SPRINGS — After more than a month since a body was discovered behind the Deerfield Hills Community Center, investigators have made an arrest in the case.

Police arrested 19-year-old Ernesto Magallan-Archuleta on Friday. He is being charged with manslaughter and first-degree assault. He is behind bars at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Violent Crimes Section worked to identify a suspect and learn about the circumstances behind the January 11 death.

On January 13, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy and the man was identified as 19-year-old Senovio Medina of Colorado Springs.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.