Colorado Springs police investigating overnight robbery string

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after three Colorado Springs businesses were robbed early Tuesday morning.

Police said the first robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. at a Circle K on Palmer Park Boulevard. A car rammed the doors to gain entry, according to police. An employee was inside the store at the time.

Police said a short time later, they got two calls about robberies at convenience stores in the Stetson Hills area. Those stores were robbed or burglarized in a similar manner, according to police.

When police spotted the suspect car in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Union Boulevard, they tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop, according to police. The driver led police on a chase to the area of Interstate 25 and Voyager Parkway, where they were able to evade the officers.

No arrests have been made.