Colorado Springs police investigating fatal assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was fatally assaulted in central Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the assault happened around 5:30 p.m. on University Drive, which is in the area northwest of Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. The victim’s wound was caused by “an edged weapon,” according to police. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said the coroner’s office will determine how the man died, but they are investigating the case as a homicide. Police believe they have identified everyone involved, and there is no danger to the public.