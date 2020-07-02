Colorado Springs police investigating burglary south of downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a burglary south of downtown Colorado Springs early Thursday morning.

Police said around 4:30 a.m., they got a call about a burglary in progress in the area of South Tejon Street and Mill Street. When officers arrived, they found a suspect vehicle on the scene, but did not find anyone inside the business.

Police said they found evidence an ATM had been targeted, but the suspects were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).