Colorado Springs Police investigate multiple shots fired in neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating multiple calls of shots fired in a neighborhood west of I-25 in Colorado Springs.

Officers have blocked parts of Caldera Drive at Uintah Street near Old Colorado City Friday afternoon.

Police were called around 3 p.m. and confirm that no one was injured, but there is property damage. Officers could not provide a description of any suspects or confirm if anyone had been arrested.

According to investigators, the owner of the house exchanged gunfire with an unknown suspect. The house and car were struck, along with a neighboring house and car.

This article will be updated when more information is released.