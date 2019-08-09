Two arrested after Colorado Springs Police execute search warrant at The Dab Lounge

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested two men Friday after executing a search warrant at The Dab Lounge at 2515 Airport Road late Friday morning.

On Facebook, The Dab Lounge, a cannabis lounge, describes itself as “a private social club” where “you can come and enjoy 7 days a week”.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Division seized refined marijuana, marijuana concentrate, infused edibles, merchandise and US currency.

Dan Goodman and Ben Verbeck were both arrested in the incident.

CSPD says it’s all part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the illegal retail marijuana business.