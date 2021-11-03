Colorado Springs Police Department searching for shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo– On Tuesday, Nov. 2, around 12:25 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Fountain Springs Grove.

CSPD officers and medical personnel responded and located two deceased adult males inside of a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot.

Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit responded to assume responsibility for this investigation. This continues to be an active and open investigation. Further details will be released in the future as appropriate.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.