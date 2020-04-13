Colorado Springs Police asks for help in identifying Circle K robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The crime happened on January 18 at approximately 4 a.m. when the suspect entered the Circle K Store at 6560 South Academy Boulevard armed with a handgun. The suspect held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding money and merchandise. The suspect took merchandise and ran away.

The suspect was described as a possible white teenage male, 5’05” to 5’07” tall, 120-145 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.