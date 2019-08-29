Colorado Springs Police ask for help in identifying scooter thieves

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are asking for the public to help them identify two men seen on security camera stealing a motorized scooter from a 7-11.

The incident happened on July 21 around 7:30 a.m. The motorized scooter was parked outside a 7-11 on 1801 E Platte Avenue while the scooter’s owner, an at-risk adult, was shopping inside.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Officers say the first suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic male in his early 20’s with bushy brown hair and a thin beard. Police point out that he can be seen in the surveillance video driving the motorized scooter away from the gas station.

The second suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male, also in his early 20’s, with short dark brown hair.

Over the last few weeks, detectives have been investigating every possible lead.

CSPD are asking for your help if you recognize the two individuals pictured or if you may have witnessed the crime, please call them at (719) 444-7000 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.