Colorado Springs police arrest suspect connected to Feb. 1 residential shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 6:55 p.m., the Colorado Springs police responded to a report of a residential shooting in the 3200 block of Heather Glen Drive.

Patrol officers found two deceased persons inside the residence, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was an adult female, and the second victim was a juvenile male. A third juvenile was found inside the residence unharmed. A male suspect was contacted on scene during the initial response.

This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation, and one arrest has been made. 29-year old David Weingarten has been arrested and charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder. Detectives believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.