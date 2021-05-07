Colorado Springs man sentenced to life in prison for double homicide near Bear Creek Park in April of 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder among other charges for two people who were shot to death and left for dead in a car near Bear Creek Park in April of 2018.

On Friday, 22-year-old Nashid Rivers was convicted by a jury on all counts and was immediately sentenced in court to two life terms. Those counts include two first-degree murder charges, conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree arson, attempt to tamper with deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

He was the second suspect arrested in connection with the deaths of 21-year-old Serena Garcia and 20-year-old Marcus Denton.

The other suspect, 19-year-old Marquis Hazard, was also charged with the similar charges. Hazards jury trial is set to begin September 28, 2021.