Colorado Springs man sentenced to life in prison for double homicide near Bear Creek Park in April of 2018

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Nashid Rivers Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder among other charges for two people who were shot to death and left for dead in a car near Bear Creek Park in April of 2018.

On Friday, 22-year-old Nashid Rivers was convicted by a jury on all counts and was immediately sentenced in court to two life terms. Those counts include two first-degree murder charges, conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree arson, attempt to tamper with deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

He was the second suspect arrested in connection with the deaths of 21-year-old Serena Garcia and 20-year-old Marcus Denton. 

The other suspect, 19-year-old Marquis Hazard, was also charged with the similar charges. Hazards jury trial is set to begin September 28, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local