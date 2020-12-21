Colorado Springs man sentenced to federal prison on drug charges

DENVER — A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to federal prison after he pled guilty to dealing drugs while he was on supervised release for another crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said Jesse Santiago Anaya, 36, was sentenced Monday to 16.6 years (200 months) in federal prison, followed by five years on supervised release.

Anaya pled guilty in January to distributing meth and conspiracy to distribute cocaine, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the conspiracy to distribute cocaine began while Anaya was still on supervised release for a prior federal conviction. Investigators began investigating Anaya for selling cocaine in nightclubs and strip clubs in Colorado Springs, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said an undercover detective purchased cocaine from Anaya and one of his associates, who was also indicted.

Prosecutors said Anaya sold cocaine, meth, and heroin. He also directed others to carry out drug transactions and received a portion of the profits, according to prosecutors.