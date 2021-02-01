Colorado Springs man sentenced to federal prison for role in two robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in two gang-related robberies in 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Dustin Wall, 31, was sentenced Friday to more than 13 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors said the first robbery happened on February 16, 2018, when Wall drove two co-defendants to a Days Inn.

“Wall told one of the co-defendants that, as part of a gang initiation, the co-defendant would get money and respect from the robbery,” according to prosecutors. “Inside the motel, the robbers assaulted a victim, hitting him over the head, causing injuries. The men stole less than $200.”

The second robbery happened March 14, 2018, when Wall went with two co-defendants to an Ent Federal Credit Union.

“One of the co-defendants was provided with a gun and a note to use in the robbery,” according to prosecutors. “Inside the Ent Federal Credit Union, the co-defendant demanded a teller provide cash or he would ‘blow [his] brains out.’ The co-defendant stole less than $6,000, which was later divided up among the group.”

Prosecutors said Wall was a member of the Rolling 60s Crips gang.