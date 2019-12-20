Colorado Springs man sentenced to federal prison for gun crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Perry Suggs, 33, was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison, followed by three years on supervised release. Suggs was convicted in March of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Prosecutors said Suggs was convicted after he shot at a pedestrian in the area of Jet Wing Drive and Fountain Boulevard in January 2018. The pedestrian was not hit by the shot.

Prosecutors said Suggs was a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, and had at least one felony conviction.

