(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for a number of robbery charges over the course of two months in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Tuesday, May 23, Samuel Abel Cordova-Barre was sentenced to 33 years in prison after he plead guilty to a number of robbery charges.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD’s investigation identified then-19-year-old Cordova-Barre as the suspect in the following robberies:

12/11/2021 Holiday Inn Express, 3431 Cinema Point

12/22/2021 Homewood Suites, 9130 Explorer Drive

12/22/2021 Circle K, 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway

01/03/2022 Hilton Garden Inn, 2035 Aerotech Drive

01/06/2022 Holiday Inn Express, 1815 Aeroplaza Drive

01/06/2022 Holiday Inn Express, 4435 Venetucci Boulevard (Fountain)

01/06/2022 Spring Hill Suites, 1570 Newport Road

01/13/2022 Embassy Suites, 7290 Commerce Drive

01/13/2022 Kum N Go, 17970 Knollwood Drive (Monument)

01/13/2022 Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road (Monument)

01/13/2022 Double Tree Hotel, 1775 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

Cordova-Barre was arrested on January 13, 2022, and was charged with one count of Kidnapping, 10 counts of Aggravated Robbery, and one count of attempted Aggravated Robbery.