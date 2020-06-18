Colorado Springs man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for firearm and drug distribution crimes

DENVER – United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn says that Bjoern Rene Pacot, age 30, of Colorado Springs, was sentenced to serve 130 months (over 10 years) in federal prison, followed by 3 years on supervised release for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime as well as possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

The sentence was pronounced by Chief U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer on Thursday. The defendant appeared at the sentencing hearing remotely in custody.

According to the stipulated facts contained in the defendant’s plea agreement, on January 24, 2019, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a suspicious truck and trailer parked at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Colorado Springs, blocking traffic. Officers arrived and the defendant, who was in the driver’s seat, and a passenger were sleeping in the truck. According to police, the truck and trailer were stolen. Officers approached the vehicle to wake the parties. They told the defendant to open the door. The defendant refused to get out, resisted officers, and attempted to drive away. Officers immediately noticed that the defendant had a holstered 9mm handgun on his hip. After a brief struggle with police, the defendant was arrested.

Police searched the defendant and the stolen truck, and found:

A 9mm handgun with 15 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber, $848 in cash, and a black mask, all on the defendant’s person;

Methamphetamine and heroin, with some of the heroin in a lock box on the driver’s side floorboard;

Methamphetamine in a container and in a small plastic bag in the center console;

Plastic baggies on the passenger side floor;

Digital scales;

A 9mm long rifle with laser sight and 15 rounds found in the magazine under the rear seat of the truck, but within reach of the driver seat.

In total, police found approximately 22 grams of heroin and 26.4 grams of methamphetamine in the stolen truck. The 9mm handgun on defendant’s hip was previously stolen in a burglary. Cell phone records from phones and a tablet found in the vehicle revealed text conversations where the defendant discussed possessing guns and selling narcotics. The defendant also discussed previously selling narcotics in post-arrest jail visitations. The narcotics were tested and it was determined that the methamphetamine was at least 97% pure.

On August 5, 2019, while Pacot was on bond for the January 24, 2019 matter, CSPD officers contacted him at an address regarding a stolen motorcycle. The homeowner allowed the officers to enter the residence to contact and speak with the defendant.

When the officer contacted the defendant, the defendant put a 9mm gun to his own head and said “back up, back up.”

After an extended stand-off, officers exited the house and obtained arrest and search warrants for the defendant and the home. Police then re-entered the house, and the defendant was arrested with 1.8 grams of methamphetamine in his left front pant pocket. Officers also recovered the gun Pacot held to his head.

“Drug trafficking is a serious crime. Doing it with weapons is even more so, which is why the sentence here is both significant and appropriate,” said U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn. “This is a great result for the people of Colorado Springs.”

“The hard work of the Colorado Springs Police Department resulted in the success of this investigation,” said David Booth, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Denver Field Division. “Our law enforcement partnerships are one of our greatest resources to combat violent crime.”

This case was investigated by the ATF with substantial assistance from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The defendant was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Dunn.