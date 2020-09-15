Colorado Springs man sentenced for possessing improvised destructive devices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing improvised destructive devices, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Michael Robert Stevens, 49, was sentenced Monday to four years and eight months in federal prison, followed by three years on supervised release.

Prosecutors said on October 27, 2018, Colorado Springs police officers responded to a report of a suspected DUI. They found Stevens passed out at the wheel of a truck, which they determined had been stolen.

Inside the truck, police found a black bag containing two PVC pipes capped on both ends. An x-ray revealed suspected lead shot or fragmentation material, according to prosecutors. Officers also recovered a bottle of Sterno fire starter and a jar containing a dark substance similar in appearance to the substance inside of the capped PVC pipes, which were determined to be improvised destructive devices. Investigators determined the devices did not belong to the truck’s owner.

Prosecutors said they also found nine shotgun shells, which Stevens was prohibited from possessing because he was a convicted felon.