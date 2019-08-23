Colorado Springs man sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm

DENVER — A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to federal prison after he pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Rodney Gonzales, 53, was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in federal prison, followed by three years on supervised release. He pled guilty to the crime in March, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said in August 2018, Colorado Springs police officers got a call from a concerned citizen at an apartment complex. When officers arrived at the apartments, they found Gonzales passed out in a car with the driver’s side door open. Officers could see a handgun lying next to him, according to prosecutors. The gun, which had an obliterated serial number, had four rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber, according to prosecutors. Police also found another 10 rounds of ammunition, along with crack cocaine and a crack pipe, within Gonzales’ reach.

Prosecutors said Gonzales had previously been convicted of multiple crimes, including attempted burglary, second-degree assault, violent crime with the use of a weapon, and felony menacing with a weapon.