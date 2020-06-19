Colorado Springs man charged with first-degree murder for the death of his former girlfriend in March

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a three-month-long investigation into a missing person case, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has made an arrest for the death of 28-year-old Elizabeth Kremer.

Police blame Kremer’s estranged boyfriend for her death and dumping her body on the side of a road. Daveon Rogers, 30, is charged with first-degree murder.

On March 11, police were first notified about a missing woman. Officers say it was reported the victim was last known to be headed to her estranged boyfriend’s apartment on March 8. CSPD patrol officers immediately started an investigation into the disappearance of the woman. After the missing woman was not located, the case was eventually assigned to the CSPD Missing Persons Unit.

On March 22, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) were called to the area of 2300 Gold Camp Road regarding a suspicious incident in which a human body was found off the roadway.

On March 24, EPSO detectives notified CSPD Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit that the victim had been identified by the Coroner’s Office as Kremer of Colorado Springs, the missing person filed on March 11.

On March 30, detectives began working the case as a homicide and conducted multiple interviews with individuals associated with Kremer. Investigators prepared and executed approximately 40 search warrants to date for various cell phone, text, and social media records. CSPD says the returned data was crucial to the investigation and allowed investigators to identify a suspect.

On May 21, detectives received the autopsy report of Kremer and her death was ruled as a homicide by asphyxia.

On June 15, detectives secured an arrest warrant for murder in the first degree for 30-year-old Daveon Rogers. Rogers is the estranged boyfriend of Kremer. Two days later, Rogers was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Kremer’s death is the 21st homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020. The Colorado Springs Police Department investigated seven homicides at this time last year.

This is still an active and on-going investigation.

CSPD said it delayed releasing information about the arrest because there was no threat to the public, and releasing information may have impacted collecting evidence and the eventual arrest.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.