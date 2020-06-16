Colorado Springs man accused of soliciting 14-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man is facing multiple charges after he tried to offer money to a 14-year-old girl in exchange for oral sex, according to police.

Police said on Friday, they got a call regarding a 14-year-old girl who was receiving messages from a 25-year-old man. The man was offering her money in exchange for oral sex, according to police. When the victim refused, the man offered to pay her money to put him in contact with her friends to have them do the same, according to police.

Officers responded and, with her parents’ permission, took over the girl’s social media account. They then posed as another girl and arranged to meet the suspect, according to police.

The suspect, 25-year-old Joshua Frisby, responded to the arranged meeting and was arrested, according to police. He is charged with two counts of soliciting child prostitution, attempted human trafficking of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a child.