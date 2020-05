COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man is accused of sexual assault on a child, according to police.

Police said Gregory Lopez, 26, was arrested Thursday in the area of South Chelton Road and Jet Wing Drive. The arrest came after officers received information that he was producing child sex abuse material, according to police.

Lopez is charged with sexual assault on a child under 15 and sexual exploitation of a child, both felonies.

Police said the child was identified and is safe.