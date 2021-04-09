Colorado Springs man accused of sexual exploitation of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said Henry Kaupp, 47, was arrested Thursday. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child – sell/publish, and one count of sexual exploitation of a child – second offense.

Police said the arrest came after officers searched Kaupp’s home on Odessa Place, which is off Broadmoor Bluffs Drive in southwestern Colorado Springs. The search was part of an investigation by the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.