Colorado Springs man accused of sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man was arrested on multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation Sunday, according to police.

Police said around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, they got a call about an assault on Harmony Drive, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Officers identified the suspect as Bradley Watts, 27. They also discovered two similar but unrelated criminal investigations were tied to the same suspect, according to police.

Watts was arrested without incident. He is facing charges in connection with all three cases. The charges include sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, and indecent exposure.