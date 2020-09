COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child sex abuse material, according to police.

Michael Arthur Olswang Webster, 41, was arrested Thursday. The arrest came after officers executed a search warrant on Vicksburg Terrace, which is in the area of Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.

Webster is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to court records.