Colorado Springs man accused of possessing child sex abuse material

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child sex abuse material, according to police.

Police said Joshua Lee Montgomery, 40, was arrested Tuesday on Lexington Village Lane, which is in the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road. The arrest came after an undercover investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

According to court records, Montgomery is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child – sell/publish, and one count of sexual exploitation of a child – second offense.