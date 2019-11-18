Colorado Springs man accused of murdering father

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing murder charges after his father was shot and killed in a southeastern Colorado Springs apartment last week, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Summit Creek Apartments on Chelton Road. Witnesses reported hearing an argument, followed by shots fired. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 43-year-old Edwin Junior Morales, inside the apartment.

During the initial investigation, police contacted the victim’s son, 21-year-old Edwin Jay Morales. He was arrested on first-degree murder charges.

Morales’ death is the 22nd homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 31.