Colorado Springs man accused of killing mom’s cat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man is accused of killing his mom’s cat after he decided it “would be easier to kill an animal” than a person, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Cohen Heath, 18, was arrested September 12. He is charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a felony.

According to HSPPR, Heath told an Animal Law Enforcement sergeant that he originally thought he might kill a friend that was staying at his house at the time. He then thought of killing his mother, according to HSPPR. He decided to kill the cat because it “would be easier to kill an animal,” according to HSPPR.

HSPPR said Heath put the cat in a bag and stabbed it in a storm drain. He then mutilated the body of the cat “so he could keep mementos,” according to HSPPR.

This story will be updated.