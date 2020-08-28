Colorado Springs man accused of distributing child sex abuse material

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child sex abuse material, according to police.

Police said Matthew Wissing was arrested Thursday in the area of Interquest and Voyager parkways. The arrest came as part of an investigation by CSPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Wissing is charged with two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child for possessing and distributing child sex abuse material. He is being held without bond.