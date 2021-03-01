Colorado Springs foster parent accused of sexual assault on a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs foster parent is accused of sexually abusing multiple children, including at least one of his foster children, according to police.

According to court records, Joel Longshore, 46, was arrested December 23. He is charged with four counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust – pattern of abuse, and two additional counts of sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse. The crimes happened between 2015 and 2020, according to court records.

Police said the investigation began in December, when they received a report that Longshore had allegedly sexually assaulted one of his foster children. The investigation led officers to additional victims, who were interviewed about sexual abuse in the home.

Police are now working to determine if there are more victims. Anyone who was a victim of Longshore, or who has any information that might help the case, is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 20518422.