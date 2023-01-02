(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A federal grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old Colorado Springs man for firearm and ammunition possession by a convicted felon.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Leon Askew was in possession of a gun and ammunition in January 2022, and knew he had a previous felony conviction.

“We appreciate the dogged determination of our law enforcement partners at the U.S. Marshals Service and the ATF. It took more than six months to track down this individual, and we are relieved he was finally taken into custody without incident,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan.

The Department of Justice said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case. The United States Marshals Service took Askew into custody, with assistance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Colorado Springs Police Department.